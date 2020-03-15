Home

Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
773-685-4400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
ST CORNELIUS CHURCH
5430 W. Foster Ave
View Map

Paul L. Swanson Jr.

Paul L. Swanson Jr. Obituary
Paul L. Swanson Jr. Beloved son of Beatrice E. nee Lally and the late Paul L. Swanson Sr. Dear brother of Beatrice Swanson, Catherine Lynn (James) Flauter, Kimberly (John) Stokes and the late Allison Swanson. Paul served as a proud military member in the marine Corps from 1972 – 1976. He was an avid dog lover, and leaves behind his beloved Cockatiel, "Birdie". His sole purpose for being here was to help others, whether that be family, or his fellow Veterans in any capacity where there was a need for assistance. Visitation Sunday March 15th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and funeral services Monday March 16th 11:30 AM from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME 4325 W. Lawrence Ave to ST CORNELIUS CHURCH 5430 W. Foster Ave. Mass 12:00 noon. In Lieu of flowers donations to appreciated. Interment private. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
