Paul Lawrence Zehner, age 81, peacefully at rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 29, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Grace (nee Seborg) Zehner. He retired in 2004 from Southern Wine & Spirits as a delivery driver after many years of service. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army.He enjoyed keeping a close eye on the stock market, doing crossword puzzles, and traveling to places like Florida, Las Vegas, the Wisconsin Dells, and Tennessee. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, who meant the world to him.Paul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane J. [nee Wyszynski (Wise)] Zehner; three children, Darrell (Kathleen), Laura (Richard) Regelbrugge, and Lisa (Todd) Worthley; grandchildren, Ethan Zehner, Brianna Worthley, Abby Zehner, Alexa Worthley, Blake Regelbrugge; siblings, George (the late Astrid) Zehner, Jr. and Patricia (Thomas) Tafel. Visitation for Paul L. Zehner will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego where military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary