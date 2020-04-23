Home

Paul Louis DelMonte

Paul Louis DelMonte Obituary
Paul Louis DelMonte, age 32; beloved son of Barbara (née Hogan) and Louis DelMonte; dear brother of Nicholas DelMonte; Paul tragically left us on April 18, 2020. He was a bright and gifted person who had interests in music, including song writing as well as writing short stories. Paul was a good son and brother who struggled with his illness for years. He left us far too soon and will be loved and remembered always. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of DuPage, 115 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187 or www.namidupage.org, appreciated. Due to current regulations on gathering, a private family service and interment will be held at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future as guidelines allow. Please support the DelMonte Family by signing the online guestbook at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com. For information: 630-968-1000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
