|
|
Paul M.Chung, 89, 0f Arlington Hts.; loving husband to the late Jean Judy; loved father to Tamara (David) Michicich and Maurice (April); cherished grandfather to Emily Chung, Benjamin Chung, Zach Campuzano, Kaleigh Chung, Ally Chung and Anthony Chung; fond brother to Larry (Paula) Jhung, Ruth Chung and the late Elliot E. Chung; beloved sister-in-law, Marion Chung; and dear uncle to several nieces and nephews. Paul worked as a Dean of Engineering for University of Illinois at Chicago. Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Orchard Free Evangelical Church, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019