Paul M. Ehlman age 84 of Mount Prospect. Born into eternal life on June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane Greer Ehlman for 53 years; loving father of Lesley D'Ann (Daniel) Brewster, Todd Jay (Gina) Ehlman, Brett Drew Ehlman and Paige Lindsay Ehlman; cherished grandfather of Madison, Jack, Lane, Peri, Dean and Evan; fond uncle of Alan Armbrust and Lynley (Tom) Kleiner. Son of the late Eileen Salonen Ehlman. Paul was a graduate of Lakeview High School, University of Illinois, DePaul University and Northwestern University School of Law. He was an attorney in private practice and a CPA. Paul was a veteran and proudly served in the US Army, Specialist 4th Class. Stateside 1959-1961. He enjoyed playing tennis, opera, classic movies, cooking, theatre, landscaping, playing Pinochle with his longtime friends and reading. He loved being an attorney, husband, father and grandfather. Visitation Saturday, June 29th, 10 am to 12 pm at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rev. Robert J. Loftus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Raymond de Penafort School 301 S. I-Oka Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or to Saint Viator High School c/o Tom Ramsden 1213 E. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019