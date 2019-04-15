|
Paul M. Hellwig, age 75, of Bonita Springs, FL, originally from Chicago, passed away on April 3, 2019. Happily married 46 years to Mary Ann (Stevenson). Loving father to Kimberly (Edward) Bryant and Kathleen (Todd) Michau. Cherished "papa" to grandchildren Iona and Everett Bryant. Dear brother to Thomas (Phyllis), Mary Beth (Peter) Thorkelson, Mark (Nancy), and Christopher. He was a uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was the son of the late Clarence and Mary E (Purcell) Hellwig of Chicago. He spent 37 years working for the telephone co. (IL Bell/AT&T), retiring to SW Florida. He was also a member of IBEW Local Union 21. He enjoyed home improvement projects and using his handyman skills to help family and friends. Paul also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and taking pictures on vacations and at special occasions.Memorial services will be held on Fri., Apr 26 from 9am--12pm at Rago Bros. Funeral Home, 7751 W Irving Pk Rd, Chgo, IL 60634 following interment at Acacia Park Cem., Norridge, IL. The family requests any donations be directed to the Pulmonary Hypertension Assn (https://phassociation.org/).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019