1/1
Paul M. Schultz
1941 - 2020
Paul M. Schultz - 5/31/1941 - 9/14/2020. Beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and friend. Son of the late Howard and Marian Schultz. Brother of Marcia (Raymond) Sachs. Husband of Merle Toni Schultz. Father of Howard Garcia-Schultz (Jason Schultz-Garcia). Stepfather of Alan (Mindie) Dolinko, Gary Dolinko, and Adam (Erin) Dolinko. Poppa to Becky, Dana, Max, Noah, (Bryce), Chase, Carson, and Hunter Dolinko. Uncle to Jennifer (Matt) Smith, Andy Sachs, and Ben Sachs and Beth Watts, Lynn Kosloskus, Elyse (John) Evans, Jeff (Jenna) Michaels, and Joshua Michaels. Loved by the many cousins, friends, and people who worked with him, including those at Greyhounds Only with whom he helped get more than 115 rescued greyhounds adopted into loving homes.

Our deepest thank you to the care team at Heartland Hospice and his home caregivers who worked to ensure his comfort. Greyhounds, Dodgers baseball, and politics were his passion, but we cannot print his actual words about the current administration. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Greyhounds Only, www.greyhoundsonly.com. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

