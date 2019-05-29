|
Paul Masilotti "Dutch passed May 17,2019 at 94yrs. Beloved husband of the late Marie nee: DiSilvio; Devoted father of Donna (John) Lorenz, Diane (Raymond) Prokop, Deborah Walat, Denise Beyer; Loving grandfather of Ryan (Laurel) Prokop, Lisa(John) Carlson, Keith Beyer, Jesse (Carrie) Beyer and Jordan Beyer; Loving great grandfather of Brooke and Wynter Prokop, Hazel Beyer and Mila Beyer; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels (Ralph Massey Funeral Director, LTD), 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale /Roselle Rd. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd, Franklin Park, IL followed by Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019