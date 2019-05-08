|
Dr. Paul Newman, 95, beloved husband for 60 years of the late Norene, nee Greenspahn; loving father of Ilene (Gene) Farb, Harry (Jackie), Wayne (Lauren) and Alan Newman; cherished grandpa of Lance, Michael, Nikki, Brett, Jamie, Carly and Skye. Dr. Newman was a longtime optometrist in Arlington Heights. Chapel service 2:30 PM Thursday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information or condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019