Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Paul Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Paul Newman Obituary
Dr. Paul Newman, 95, beloved husband for 60 years of the late Norene, nee Greenspahn; loving father of Ilene (Gene) Farb, Harry (Jackie), Wayne (Lauren) and Alan Newman; cherished grandpa of Lance, Michael, Nikki, Brett, Jamie, Carly and Skye. Dr. Newman was a longtime optometrist in Arlington Heights. Chapel service 2:30 PM Thursday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information or condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now