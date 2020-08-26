Paul P. Harris, 92, beloved husband of Leah nee Zolotareff; extraordinary father to Rhonda (Mitch), Susan, Jeff, Greg (Julie) and Eric (Pam); amazing grandfather to Mandi (Aidan), Elyse, Elana, Zoe, Carly, Jamie, Sam, Charli, Jeremy, Michael, Ethan, Avery, Landon and the late Meyer and Brandon; wonderful great-grandfather to Arley; loving son of the late Sam and Mary Harris. Services and Shiva are both private. In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.