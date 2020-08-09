1/1
Paul R. Homan
Paul, loving husband of the late Shirley for 67 years, son of the late Marion & Ralph Homan, father of Dale (Jamie), Linda (Al), and the late Gary (Bonnie), grandfather of Jeff (Laura), Dan (Beth), Laura (Pat), and Stacy (Jon), great grandfather of Kellen, Emily, Grace, and Sean. Paul passed peacefully on Thursday, August 6th at age 90. Paul enjoyed spending time with family and doting on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved and respected and will be missed by friends and family.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
