Paul R. Oestry, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1951, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sunrise Naperville North in Naperville. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL.A complete obituary is pending. Please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
