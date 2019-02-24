Home

Paul R. Thurn Obituary
Paul R. Thurn 51, Feb. 21st. Devoted father of Michael and Quinn. Loving son of Kay and the late Robert Thurn. Cherished partner of Tammy Kummerer. Dear brother of Ted (Carrie) and Matthew Thurn and Carolyn (David) Vidler. Uncle of Emma and Jack Thurn, Liam and Owen Vidler. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Baseem Chaar. Memorial Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Family and Friends will meet Monday directly at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago. For Mass at 10:30 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations for Michael and Quinn may be made c/o Kay Thurn. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
