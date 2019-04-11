|
Paul Ready-Suddenly. Beloved husband of Jill (nee O'Brock); loving father of Joshua (Missy), Lindsay (Richard) Schillen, Caraley (Jorge) Villagomez, and Maggie (Thomas) Browne; proud and cherished "Buddy" to Sean, Joseph, Ryan, and Vivian; dear brother of Mary Jo (Tom) Mack, John (Maureen), Jane (Frank) Savastano, Nancy Dickerson, Carol (Paul) Rezmer, Pat (Tink) Cronin, and the late Jim (Bobbie), Jerry, Richard, and Bob (Cindy); fond uncle and great uncle of many. A dear friend who made friends feel like family. Member of Local 150, 33 year employee for the City of Chicago. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019