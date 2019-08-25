Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the family home
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Revenko-Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Reuben Revenko-Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Reuben Revenko-Jones Obituary
Paul Reuben Revenko-Jones, 72; of Logan Square; born in Alexandria, VA, raised in Falls Church, VA; passed away unexpectedly August 20, 2019. After earning his B.A. from Grinnell College and his M.A. from the University of Chicago, Paul became a Registered Piano Technician and co-founded the Chicago School for Piano Technology. Poet, musician, sailor, and Aikido black belt. Beloved husband of 42 years to Oksana Revenko-Jones. Preceded in death by parents Thomas Reuben Jones and Vivian Lu Jones (nee Hoops) and sister Sue Sims. Uncle of Tom Sims of Frankfurt Germany, Laurel Sims of Maryland and Walt and Mark Bilous of North Carolina. Great-uncle of Emily and Michael Howes. Celebration of Life, Sat., September 7, 2019, 2pm to 4pm at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.