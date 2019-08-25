|
Paul Reuben Revenko-Jones, 72; of Logan Square; born in Alexandria, VA, raised in Falls Church, VA; passed away unexpectedly August 20, 2019. After earning his B.A. from Grinnell College and his M.A. from the University of Chicago, Paul became a Registered Piano Technician and co-founded the Chicago School for Piano Technology. Poet, musician, sailor, and Aikido black belt. Beloved husband of 42 years to Oksana Revenko-Jones. Preceded in death by parents Thomas Reuben Jones and Vivian Lu Jones (nee Hoops) and sister Sue Sims. Uncle of Tom Sims of Frankfurt Germany, Laurel Sims of Maryland and Walt and Mark Bilous of North Carolina. Great-uncle of Emily and Michael Howes. Celebration of Life, Sat., September 7, 2019, 2pm to 4pm at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019