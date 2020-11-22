Paul Klein died peacefully on October 11, 2020, at the age of 73, following a six-year bout with cancer for which he had originally been given only six months to live. He is survived by his wife Amy Crum and his adult children Brice, Megan, and Lucas Klein, stepdaughter Iris Kohler, and siblings Sandy Frum, Henry Klein, and Katherine Klein, plus the hundreds of artists he coached and mentored through Klein Artist Works (kleinartistworks.com
). He will be remembered for his headstrong personality, his commitment to Chicago and the art world, and his dedication to his family. He is buried in a biodegradable mushroom shroud at Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary, in Cary, IL.