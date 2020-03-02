|
Paul Robert Kuhns, beloved son of Tom and Amy, and brother of Ben (Kathryn), Peter (Christy), and Betsy Kuhns died suddenly February 28th 2020 at the age of 23. A 2014 graduate of New Trier High School, Paul attended Oakton Community College, achieving high honors in computer science before transferring to the University of Illinois (Champaign) for his computer science degree. Paul was a long-time member of Boy Scout Troop 17, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2013. A 10-year member of the Christ Church Winnetka; choir, music, along with rugby and computer science were his passions. He was well known for his sharp mind, clever sense of humor, and extremely caring, patient, and generous nature. He will be terribly missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.
Funeral service Wednesday, March 4th 11:00 a.m at Christ Church (Winnetka) 784 Sheridan Road, Winnetka Illinois 60093. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be directed to the Christ Church Choir Program, Attn: Richard Clemmitt; 470 Maple Street, Winnetka Illinois 60093 or Boy Scouts of America Northeast Illinois Council Attn: Rebuilding Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan 850 Forest Edge Drive. Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061. Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020