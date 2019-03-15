Home

Paul Robert Wojcik, 68, of Westmont. Beloved father of Jeffrey. Loving brother of William (Annemarie) Wojcik, Marlene Drygalski, David Wojcik, Mark (Laura) Wojcik and Janice (David) Rekstad. Dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Cherished cousin of Tom (Diane) Sikorski. Visitation 3 to 8pm with Funeral Service at 7pm Sun., March 17, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet at 8:30am Mon., March 18, 2019 at the funeral home to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for committal service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. Paul was a decorated USMC Vietnam War Veteran. He was an American Patriot, who loved his country and President. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed long rides with his son since he was 16. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, working out, and being with his family and friends. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019
