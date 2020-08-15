It is with heavy hearts that the family of Paul Jaffe announces his passing at the age of 83. Paul enjoyed restaurants, folk music, nature, photography, seeing the country by camper, hiking the back country and his family. His corny sense of humor will definitely be missed.



Paul was preceded in death by his wife Myrna. He is survived by his children: Peter (Elizabeth), Joel (Elizabeth), Diana (Julie); and his 6 grandchildren: Benjamin, Jonah, Sam, Rayann, Daniel, and Andrew. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Prairie Circle UUC Jaffe Memorial Fund, PO Box 858, Grayslake, IL 60030. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.





