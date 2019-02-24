|
Kraco, Paul S., 82, of Davis, Illinois, passed away at home on February 15, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on March 5, 1936, in Chicago, the only child of Catherine (Calabria) Kraco and Stanley Kraco. Paul is survived by his wife, Florence; three children, Karen Kraco, Carl Kraco (Lirio Salgado), and Chris Kraco (Kathy Adsit); five grandchildren (Emma Kraco, Benjamin Kraco, Jennifer Kraco, Sara Kraco, and Anna Kraco); and three step-grandchildren (Edgar Salgado, Al Adsit-Gerlica, and Sophia Adsit-Gerlica). Services will be private; an opportunity forfriends and family to share memories and laughter may be planned in the future.Donations may be made in Paul's memory to your own favorite charity, or to Mercy Health at Home, 2400 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019