Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Wise


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Wise Obituary
Paul Wise, 99, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. Paul was born July 16, 1920 in Pratt, KS. Paul earned B.A. and law degrees from Washburn University in Kansas. He served as a Naval Aviator from 1942-1945. Paul had a distinguished career with the Alliance of American Insurers in Chicago. In retirement, Paul was co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Hospice of the North Shore (now JourneyCare). He also served on the Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed and PotashCorps. He is remembered for the love, caring, and support he gave to his family and colleagues. Paul is survived by wife, Fran, sons, Sky and David, daughter, Betsy (Martin), step-daughter, Meg (Matlach), step-son, Dan (Cowie), seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Private Interment will be held in Scottsdale. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now