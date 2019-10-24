|
Paul Wise, 99, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. Paul was born July 16, 1920 in Pratt, KS. Paul earned B.A. and law degrees from Washburn University in Kansas. He served as a Naval Aviator from 1942-1945. Paul had a distinguished career with the Alliance of American Insurers in Chicago. In retirement, Paul was co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Hospice of the North Shore (now JourneyCare). He also served on the Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed and PotashCorps. He is remembered for the love, caring, and support he gave to his family and colleagues. Paul is survived by wife, Fran, sons, Sky and David, daughter, Betsy (Martin), step-daughter, Meg (Matlach), step-son, Dan (Cowie), seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Private Interment will be held in Scottsdale. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019