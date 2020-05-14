Paul Scher, age 85. Beloved husband of Ann, nee Garrison; loving father of Susan (Noel) Elfant, Laura Brown; dear grandfather of Eleanor and Julia Brown and Rachel, Nate and Griffin Elfant; devoted son of the late Victor and Edith Scher; fond brother of the late Tom Scher. Paul was the first blind man to graduate from Harvard University, graduating Cum Laude in 1957. He thereafter earned two graduate degrees, an M.A. in Public Administration from the University of Chicago and an M.Ed. in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Illinois. His work as a rehabilitation professional included positions with the University of Illinois, the Chicago Lung Association, the California Department of Rehabilitation in San Francisco, and a 20+ year career in human resources at Sears, Roebuck & Co. Paul served on the President's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped and as a founding member of the National Association of Rehabilitation Professionals. He was a long-serving board member and board president for The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind. Always independent and self-reliant, Paul traveled the world, visiting four continents. During retirement Paul's independence was enhanced by his beloved guide dogs, Aaron and Norman, both trained at The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ. Private graveside services are necessary, however friends can watch the funeral live on Friday, May 15 at 11 am on Paul's webpage at mitzvahfunerals.com or anytime after the service. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to The Chicago Lighthouse chicagolighthouse.org or The Seeing Eye (seeingeye.org). Information at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.