Scott Herrick passed away on Nov. 7, 2018, surrounded by family, friends, and music at his home in Ajijic, Mexico, after suffering a stroke.Born into a musical family in East Lansing, Michigan, Scott was one of six children. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Industrial Engineering, but his love for music was what determined his career. Shortly after graduating, Scott created a four-part harmony group called The Arbors with twin brothers Ed and Fred Farran, who were in the Friars (University of Michigan) with Scott, and Scott's younger brother, Tom. For 40 years, they traveled the world entertaining audiences. The Arbors loved the music, the performance, and the people.The Arbors also performed on the Ed Sullivan and Johnny Carson TV Shows as well as with Dinah Shore and Roger Williams. Columbia Records contracted with the Arbors and they produced seven albums together. Some of their top single hits were "Symphony for Susan," "Graduation Day," and "The Letter", the last of which reached the top 20 on the Billboard charts. The Arbors also produced famous commercial jingles for General Mills (The Jolly Green Giant), McDonald's, Schlitz Beer, Texaco, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and United Airlines, songs that they wove into their live performances with much humor and delight.Over the last six years, Scott enjoyed living wherever he could wear shorts and sandals, play tennis, watch sports and serve Moscow Mules. Depending on the weather, he resided in Red Lodge, Montana, Evanston, Illinois, or Ajijic, Mexico. His friends and family will sorely miss the twinkle in his eyes, his companionship and his lust for life.Scott is survived by his first wife, Marcy Stine, two children from his marriage, Devon Herrick and Hana Herrick, his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Emily and Lucy Herrick, his brother Tom Herrick and wife Phyllis, his partner Anita Philipsborn and her children, Jon Philipsborn, Casey Hudson and Maggie Philipsborn, their spouses Rebecca Philipsborn and Brandon Hudson, and three grandchildren, Michael and Claire Philipsborn and Codi Hudson.Scott will remain in our hearts forever.Memorial donations in memory of Scott may be made to the University of Michigan Men's Glee club at https://ummgc.org/giving-opportunities.A Memorial will be held for Scott at 1:00 on March 23 at Space, a music venue, in Evanston, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary