Paul Steven Kaufmann passed peacefully at age 58. Adoring husband of Carol; beloved son of Marianne and Ernst Kaufmann; loving father of Alex (Graham) and Jeremy; cherished brother of Anne Cornfield; joyful and fun-loving uncle of Marc (Lauren), Ben (Lizzy), and Jonathan (Jen) Cornfield and Jason and Dana Keith; and proud great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Paul took pride in his business, Shred Spot, and was a master networker among other things. He was active in community philanthropic affairs and helped create the North Shore Helpers non-profit. He was passionate about family, friends, boating, paddle, flying, McDonald's Diet Coke, and a one of a kind dog-lover to his dog, Hayden. Private service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northshorehelpers.com
