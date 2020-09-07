1/2
Paul Steven Kaufmann
Paul Steven Kaufmann passed peacefully at age 58. Adoring husband of Carol; beloved son of Marianne and Ernst Kaufmann; loving father of Alex (Graham) and Jeremy; cherished brother of Anne Cornfield; joyful and fun-loving uncle of Marc (Lauren), Ben (Lizzy), and Jonathan (Jen) Cornfield and Jason and Dana Keith; and proud great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Paul took pride in his business, Shred Spot, and was a master networker among other things. He was active in community philanthropic affairs and helped create the North Shore Helpers non-profit. He was passionate about family, friends, boating, paddle, flying, McDonald's Diet Coke, and a one of a kind dog-lover to his dog, Hayden. Private service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northshorehelpers.com. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
September 7, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Stephan
September 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed to you, Paul.
Love,
Mary Jane Derex
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers for the whole family. We both went to school with Paul. He was the nicest man. May his memory be a blessing to you all. So sorry, Nancy and Michael Kaplan
Nancy kaplan
Friend
September 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Paul! So many things to be said about what a good person he was but none will make us feel better! A huge loss for so many!
Mitchell Pink
Classmate
September 6, 2020
The world is a little less bright with your passing. My heart goes out to your family & friends. Though we had not maintained much contact over the years, it was always a pleasure to run into you in HP. My sincerest condolensces to your loved ones. We lost one of the good ones much too soon.
Julia Danecker
Friend
