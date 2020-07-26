Paul Storino

Paul "Paulie" N. Storino. Loving son of the late Peter R. Storino and Bernadina "Dina" (nee D'Amato) Storino; Beloved brother of Louise (Kevin) Augustyn, Joseph (Teresa) Storino and the late Peter P. Storino; Cherished uncle of Peter (Cynthia) Storino, Laura (Art) Olsen, Deanna (Jeffrey) Fishel, Thomas (fiancé Michelle) Storino, Joseph (Rachel) Storino, Michael Storino, and Carrie Storino, Matthew Peter Storino, Matthew John Augustyn, Ryan Augustyn, and Alexandra Marie Augustyn. Sweet great uncle to Ava, Elle, Olivia, Quinn, Laurel, and Macie. Devoted grandson of the late Louise (nee Borrelli) D'Amato and the late Bernard (Antoinette) D'Amato and the late Virgilio (Mary) Storino. Fond nephew, cousin, and dear friend of many. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All are welcome! With social distancing and masks at St. Rita of Cascia High School Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western, Chicago, Illinois. Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy www.misericordia.com
appreciated. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com