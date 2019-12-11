|
Paul H. Thermen, 78, of Ooltewah, TN and formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, beloved husband and best friend of the late Sandra for 31 years; loving father of David (Lisa) Thermen, EdaBeth (Scott) Brown, Jason (Trista) Thermen, and Lesa (Chris) Wronski; cherished Grandpa and Papa of Quentin Thermen, Ryan (Ricki) Thermen, Kalee (James) Woloszyk, Matthew Brown, Jonathan, Katherine White, Dustyn, Ashlinn, Joshua, and Scott Thermen, Griffin and Gage Wronski; loving brother of Helen (Russ) Novak; treasured friend and father figure of many; preceded in death by his parents Robert C. Thermen and Pearl, nee Wasserkrug. Paul moved his family from Chicago to Hoffman Estates, where he became an active member in the community. He was a Mason, active in the men's club at his synagogue, and participated in his children's extracurricular activities as coach, mentor, and referee. His love for history led him to become a Civil War reenactor for the Tennessee 154th infantry. Paul retired after 50 plus years as the senior partner at Evans, Marshall, and Pease, PC. Chapel service 10 AM Friday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
