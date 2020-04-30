Home

Paul Vincent Quinn left this world on April 24, 2020 to join Jeanne Quinn, the love of his life, for their next adventure together. He leaves a legacy of love, patience, integrity and generosity to his family which includes his children Jennifer (Gene) Beil, Sarah (Jeff) Burke, Chris Quinn, grandchildren Dylan Fisher, Roan Burke, Isla Burke and extended family. Services will be held at a later date when we can hug (hopefully), cry, laugh and toast him together. Memorials may be made to him at No Kid Hungry. They provide vulnerable kids with nutritious food and teach their families how to cook healthy, affordable meals. https://www.nokidhungry.org/. Go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com for extended obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
