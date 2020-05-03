Paul Vincent Quinn left this world on April 24, 2020 to join Jeanne Quinn, the love of his life, for their next adventure together. He leaves a legacy of love, patience, integrity and generosity to his family which includes his children Jennifer (Gene) Beil, Sarah (Jeff) Burke, Chris Quinn, his grandchildren Dylan Fisher, Roan Burke, Isla Burke and extended family. Services will be held at a later date when we can hug (hopefully), cry, laugh and toast him together. Memorials may be made to him at No Kid Hungry. They provide vulnerable kids with nutritious food and teach their families how to cook healthy, affordable meals. (https://www.nokidhungry.org/). Please see full obituary at www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.