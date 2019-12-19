|
|
Veteran U.S. Marine Corp.; cherished husband and best friend of Roseanne for over 60 years; loving father of Debbie (Kevin) Donovan, David (Mary Kay), Paul G. (Julie); adored grandfather of Kelsey, Grace, Elizabeth, Molly, Anna, Cody, Jake, Maximilian and Sophia; devoted son of the late Ignatius and Bernice Bonoma; dear brother of Donna (late Bill) Wilkinson and William (Rita) Bonoma; caring brother-in-law of Marie (late Patrick) Cassidy, the late Carrie (late James) Andriacchi and the late Lillian (late Alex) Baffa; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Lying in State at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave.) for visitation Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Nativity of Our Lord Church or a are appreciated. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019