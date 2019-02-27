|
Paul W. Frankrick, age 76Beloved husband Cheryl nee Burke. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Gina) Franrick, Craig (Katalin) & Kevin (Barbara) Penzato. Cherished grandpa of Olivia, Jake, & Ethan. Loving brother of Robert, Jacqueline (Eugene) Sikora, Jill (the late Thomas) Cooper, & Suzanne Bush & brother-in-law of Larry (Sally) Burke, Dawn (Russell) Baggett, & Steven (Donna) Burke. Dear uncle & friend of too damn many to mention. Employed by the Ford Motor Company & member of the United Auto Workers Local #588 for 42 years. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Chapel Prayers Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:15 AM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Mass 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills. Interment Private. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019