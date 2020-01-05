Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Sons Wallace & Carroll Funeral Directors
401 South Locust Street
Pana, IL 62557
(217) 562-3959
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Higgins Obituary
Paul W. Higgins, native of Texas, longtime resident of Chicago, age 78, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita, nee Connor; loving father of Jennifer (the late Stephen) Linder, Chris (Lisa) Higgins, Stephen (Chris) Rice, Thomas (Shelley) Rice and the late Steven Corey Higgins; proud grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four; dear brother of Janet (Elmo) Barrera, Linda (Donald) Thompson and Kyla Walker. Paul was a graduate of the University of Texas and went on to become a senior partner with Deloitte, having retired in 2003 after 39 years. Paul was the Executive Director of Global Financial Services on Wall Street and his final assignment prior to retirement was with World Bank. Paul also served on the board of Volunteers of America. Funeral services and interment were held privately. Memorials in Paul's name to your local humane society are deeply appreciated. Arrangements handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Funeral Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -