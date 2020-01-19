|
Paul W. Junkroski, Sr., age 99, World War II U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of Chicago and Willow Springs, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born January 12, 1921 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich- Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020