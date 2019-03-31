Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul W. Porter Obituary
Paul, 75, died suddenly March 26 while recuperating from West Nile Virus. He loved history, travel, music and acting. Former owner of Oak Park Express. Survived by wife Joyce (Klowden), son David (Beverly Agdern), brothers-in-law Arthur (Judy) and Michael (Pat) Klowden and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Marguerite and Paul C. Porter and sisters Connie Hall and Barbara Porter. To attend the memorial luncheon Sunday April 7 email [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.