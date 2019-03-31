|
Paul, 75, died suddenly March 26 while recuperating from West Nile Virus. He loved history, travel, music and acting. Former owner of Oak Park Express. Survived by wife Joyce (Klowden), son David (Beverly Agdern), brothers-in-law Arthur (Judy) and Michael (Pat) Klowden and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Marguerite and Paul C. Porter and sisters Connie Hall and Barbara Porter. To attend the memorial luncheon Sunday April 7 email [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019