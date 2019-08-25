|
Paul W. Saner of Hillside, age 85. Beloved husband of Lois, nee Schelewitz; loving father of Catherine (Herc Ottenheimer) Saner, Barbara (James) Kravcik, Mary Ershbock, Kelly Shimenetto, Thomas Saner and Timothy (Carrie) Saner; proud grandfather of Chuck (Rachael), Dan (Kelly), Joe, David, Taylor, Matthew, John Paul, Andrew, Conrad and Peter; great-grandfather of Clare; dear brother of Reginald (Anne) Saner, Dorothy (Gene) Matern and the late RoseMarie (late John) Voelker. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019