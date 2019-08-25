Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Church
700 W. Adams St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Saner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Saner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Saner Obituary
Paul W. Saner of Hillside, age 85. Beloved husband of Lois, nee Schelewitz; loving father of Catherine (Herc Ottenheimer) Saner, Barbara (James) Kravcik, Mary Ershbock, Kelly Shimenetto, Thomas Saner and Timothy (Carrie) Saner; proud grandfather of Chuck (Rachael), Dan (Kelly), Joe, David, Taylor, Matthew, John Paul, Andrew, Conrad and Peter; great-grandfather of Clare; dear brother of Reginald (Anne) Saner, Dorothy (Gene) Matern and the late RoseMarie (late John) Voelker. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now