Paul "Paul The Plumber" W. Stuyvesant, 78, U.S. Navy Veteran, former longtime resident of the Chicago area, passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters on March 9, 2020. Born August 13, 1941, in Greenville, PA, to the late Charlotte McClurg and Paul M. Stuyvesant; devoted father of Samantha (Tony) Schroeder and Steffanie (Steve) Barber; loving grandfather of Molly, T.J. Maggie and Lucas. Hard-working plumber, devoted 40-year member of Chicago Plumbers Local Union 130. Paul loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears, fishing and golf. He was always there for those he loved. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Dad. Services Friday, April 10, 2:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary. Memorials to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020