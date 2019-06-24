|
|
In loving memory of Paul Richard Zakrzewski, passed away on June 09, 2019. Beloved son of Paul Zakrzewski and Terri (Roche). Loving brother to Colleen; dearest grandson of (the late Clara) Pozorski; fond nephew of Martin (Zakrzewski) We will miss you. Visitation Tuesday June 25, 2019 4pm-9pm, Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey, Chicago, IL. Mass Wednesday June 26, 2019 11AM All Saints Cathedral, 9201 W. Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL. Interment All Saints Polish Cemetery. www.pietrykafh.com 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019