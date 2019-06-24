Home

Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
773-889-0115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cathedral
9201 W. Higgins Rd
Chicago, IL
Paul Zakrzewski Obituary
In loving memory of Paul Richard Zakrzewski, passed away on June 09, 2019. Beloved son of Paul Zakrzewski and Terri (Roche). Loving brother to Colleen; dearest grandson of (the late Clara) Pozorski; fond nephew of Martin (Zakrzewski) We will miss you. Visitation Tuesday June 25, 2019 4pm-9pm, Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey, Chicago, IL. Mass Wednesday June 26, 2019 11AM All Saints Cathedral, 9201 W. Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL. Interment All Saints Polish Cemetery. www.pietrykafh.com 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
