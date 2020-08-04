Paula Ann Minwegen, 86 years, born May 12, 1934, Chicago, IL. Dedicated servant that went to be with Our Lord, August 1, 2020. Youngest daughter of the late John and Iva T. Minwegen. Beloved sister of the late Rita M. Watt, Lorraine (late Raymond) Derflinger, late William (Lola) Minwegen, Mary (late Servando) Davila, the late John Minwegen III, and the late Joan Minwegen. Loving and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private funeral mass at St. Juliana Catholic Church, IL. Interment in St. Boniface Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Funeral Care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call 847-699-9003.





