Paula A. Johanson (nee Stott) of Bend, OR and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on August 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer and lung disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul E. Stott and Dorothy A. Stott (nee Connor). She was born in Washington D.C. and was raised near Chicago, IL. After college (Illinois State University), Paula moved to California where she met and married Robert C. Johanson.



Paula is survived by her husband Robert Johanson; her siblings, Mary Slater (Danvers, IL), Andrew (Christine) Stott (Lansing, IL), and Sally (Steve) Buckner (Jasper, Georgia); Stepson Nathan (Michelle) Johanson; and step grandchildren Ben and Lauren Johanson (Roseville, CA). Paula had two nieces, Kimberley (Brad) Kilcullen; Kristen (Jason) Bernas; and two nephews, Jay (Amanda) Erickson; Grant (Ashley) Erickson.



Paula had dozens of friends and was an active member of multiple organizations. She loved to have dinner parties and entertained often, displaying her gourmet cooking skills and knowledge of fine wines. She was wickedly smart and always kind and generous to everyone. She fought hard for her life with incredible grace and optimism, and never gave up. Paula is an inspiration to all who were blessed enough to know her. May she rest in peace.



Services for celebration of Paula's life are postponed due to Covid-19.





