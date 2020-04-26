Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Paula Parker
Paula E. Parker


1943 - 2020
Paula E. Parker Obituary
Paula E. Parker, age 76, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Harvey, IL. Paula was born in Chicago, IL and was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Ethel (nee Nash) Newman. She was loved by those who knew her as she considered her friends to be family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Paula had been retired for many years from the American Medical Association in Chicago. Due to the current health situation a memorial luncheon to celebrate the life of Paula will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing IL Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Smits Funeral Home - South Holland, IL. During this time of limited services, we encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
