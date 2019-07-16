Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula H. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula H. Wells Obituary
Paula H. Wells, nee Chernisky, age 93, longtime resident of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Edward C.; dear mother of Janet Ann (John) Koy; loving grandmother of Jaime, Jonette, and John III; fond sister of Victoria Kull, William Chernisky, and the late Mildred, Ann, Joseph, Edward, Margaret, John, Julia and Albert; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, July 19, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661 (www.nationalmssociety.org). Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now