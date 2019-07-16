|
Paula H. Wells, nee Chernisky, age 93, longtime resident of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Edward C.; dear mother of Janet Ann (John) Koy; loving grandmother of Jaime, Jonette, and John III; fond sister of Victoria Kull, William Chernisky, and the late Mildred, Ann, Joseph, Edward, Margaret, John, Julia and Albert; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, July 19, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661 (www.nationalmssociety.org). Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019