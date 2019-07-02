Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Paula Hazard, nee Hosman, age 66, of Evanston. Beloved wife of Gary; loving mother of Theresa (Robert Henderson) Hazard and Joanna (Olegario) Flores; cherished grandmother of Ellie, Nick, Tony, Matteo, and Lorelai; dear sister of Joseph and Michael Hosman. Memorial Gathering, Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
