1/1
Paula Jean Esposito
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Jean Esposito, nee Scheidler, At peace November 18, 2020, age 63; beloved wife of Salvatore 'Sam'; loving mother of Candace (Joseph) Fekete, Randal (Christine), Nicholas and Vincent; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Violet and Scarlet Fekete; dearest sister of Diane Polakowski, Susan, Steve (Charlene) and Mark (Cherie) Scheidler; sister-in-law of Guy (Carmela) Esposito and Francesca (Pete) Parrilli; dear aunt and friend to many. Paula was a dedicated accountant with Vincent M. Marotta & Associates. and proud co-founder of Espo's Automotive Inc. in Chicago. Paula will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current mandates, the visitation for Paula will be held privately. Family and friends are to meet, Monday, at St. Celestine Church 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Please know, a celebration of life will be planned for the future when it is safe for everyone to come together to remember and celebrate Paula. For information, The Elms Funeral Home 708-453-1234 or

www.elmsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
November 21, 2020
Vince, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a sweet woman. Sending the Esposito family love and comforting thoughts during this time. Love, The Tomlin Family
Bianca Tomlin
Friend
November 21, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet mom and grandma. May your memories be a comfort to you at this difficult time. You are in our prayers.
The Murdock’s Sue, Lindsay, Sara, Andrew, Peg and the girls
Mr & Mrs Tom Murdock
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
I am sorry for your loss, she was a very strong woman. Will never forget her kindness and thoughtfulness to our girls..
Tasha and Derek Sundstrom
Friend
November 21, 2020
Paula you will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I will always remeber the 1st time we went to Delavan. You were so welcoming and always
made us feel like part of the family. Glad you liked the edible arrangements even if Sam shouldn't of been eating it :-) You made a huge dinner with steaks and it was delicious, no surprise. Over the many years it has been great to get to know you, you always had a smile and made time to catch up. Candace is blessed to have such an amazing role model and I'm honored to have know you.
Kathryn Keenon
Friend
November 21, 2020
Uncle Sam,
We are so very sorry for your loss. We loved her so much. May you find peace in the memories you share together.
Dave and Tammy Polakowski
Family
November 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Sam and your children, may the grace of god watch over all of you in this time of grief and may Paula rest in peace.
Rosario Duca
Family
November 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Polakowski
November 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jason, Deanna, and Rian
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deanna Bergman
November 21, 2020
I'm Sorry for your loss.. She will truely be missed.
Leticia Lira
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
SAM WE ARE SO SADDENED TO HEAR THIS NEWS.WE ARE BEYOND HEARTBROKEN FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..DEAR SWEET PAULA MAY YOU REST IN INTERNAL PEACE
.GOD BLESS YOU...RICK+MARY ROSE PERNICE AND FAMILY
RICK PERNICE
Friend
November 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
STEPHEN DeLance
November 20, 2020
I am so so very sorry for your family.
Laura Tinnes
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sad. So sorry.
She was too young. Angel too soon.
It is unfair. Her footprint here in her children and grandchildren now.
God has one big Cheerleader fir them all.
Prayers and ((hugs))
Trish thompson
Trishes Thompson
Friend
November 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dave Kazarian
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss.
- Ryan and Natalia
Natalia Sweeney
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved