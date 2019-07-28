Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Gaslite Manor
2485 Church Rd
Aurora, IL
Dr. Paula L. Weistroffer


1974 - 2019
Dr. Paula L. Weistroffer Obituary
Dr. Paula L. Weistroffer, 44, of Coralville, IA, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Aurora, IL, November 5, 1974, and worked as a Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Periodontics, and maintained a private practice at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. She is survived by her husband, Cory Borsheim; her parents, Leon and Nancy (Hettinger) Weistroffer of Aurora, IL; her sister, Lisa (Derrick) Lynd of Batavia, IL; her brother, John Weistroffer of Houston, TX; and her dog, Kobi. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 24, 4 to 8 pm at Gaslite Manor, 2485 Church Rd, Aurora, IL. Donations in her name may be made to Rosary High School, The Bird House (Hospice Home of Johnson County, IA) or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center in Iowa.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
