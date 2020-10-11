Paula Marie Bukacek (nee Buckley) passed away October 3, 2020. Founder of All Day Montessori in Beverly which has served the neighborhood she loved since 1995. Beloved wife of 68 years to Richard. Loving mother of John, Mary (Paul) Howell, Urban, Ann, Martin (Sharon Rudnick), Jane (Steve) Kaufman and Sara. Dear grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 16. Sister of Tim (Sue) Buckley. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, and cherished cousin. Paula earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Loyola University in 1953 and her Master of Science in Education from Chicago State University in 1968. She was a passionate Montessori educator, and taught at St. Gall School, Beverly Montessori, Ezzard Charles, Ancona, Maria Montessori Elementary School and Clissold. She was also a Mentor, Artist, Poet and Friend. She dedicated her adult life to enriching the lives of Children. She often expressed her gratitude to those who have served on the All Day Montessori Board of Directors, who have kept her Mission alive. The Family would like to thank the fine employees at Smith Village and Compassionate Care Hospice for providing outstanding Care and Service to Paula in her final days. Paula was a devout Catholic and a Memorial Mass at St. Barnabas Church will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to All Day Montessori 1819 West 99th. St. Chicago, Il 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
