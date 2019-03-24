|
Paula Mueller, of Wheeling, passed away on March 20, 2019. She is the beloved friend of James Contis; loving mother of Scott (Billie Jo Pollom) Pflaumer, Steven (Shannon Payson) Pflaumer and the late Christopher Pflaumer; devoted daughter of Carmine Perrego and Florence Serviss; proud grandmother of Paula, Sydney, Melody and Amanda; dear sister of Phyllis, Anthony, Rose, Bobby, Peter, Jimmy, Gary, the late Thomas, the late Carma and the late Michael; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families. Service and interment are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019