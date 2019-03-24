Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Mueller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula Mueller Obituary
Paula Mueller, of Wheeling, passed away on March 20, 2019. She is the beloved friend of James Contis; loving mother of Scott (Billie Jo Pollom) Pflaumer, Steven (Shannon Payson) Pflaumer and the late Christopher Pflaumer; devoted daughter of Carmine Perrego and Florence Serviss; proud grandmother of Paula, Sydney, Melody and Amanda; dear sister of Phyllis, Anthony, Rose, Bobby, Peter, Jimmy, Gary, the late Thomas, the late Carma and the late Michael; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families. Service and interment are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.