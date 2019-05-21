Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Paula P. Gregory

Paula P. Gregory Obituary
Paula P. Gregory nee Knez, age 66 of Palos Heights formerly of Dallas Tx. Beloved Wife of the Late James Gregory. Dear Daughter of Paul A. and the late Barbara Jane Knez. Sister of Edward Neal (Judith) Knez and the late William Eder. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Chapel Prayers Thursday, May 23rd 9:30 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Proceeding to St. Alexander Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Lieu of Flower Memorials to Food for the Poor at https://www.foodforthepoor.org/ www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
