Paula Price Cartland, 82 passed away peacefully on 08/02/2019 after a long illness.
Paula loved her family, friends, acting, dancing, flowers, plays and most of all, she loved her devoted husband. She was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
Paula was preceded in death by her daughter Bonni Smith, her sister Susan Fischman and her parents Maurie and Silvia Price.
Paula is survived by her husband John Cartland, her brother Paul Price, daughter Nancy Smith, son Benjamin Smith and stepchildren: Mary Wihlborg, Susan Cartland, Jenifer Cartland, Jack Cartland, Doug Cartland and her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was loved by all and will be missed. The family will hold a memorial for Paula at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019