Paula Saraceno, nee Buffa, of Westchester, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Susan (Dale DeFord) Saraceno, John (Fran) Saraceno, Jr., Judy (Lloyd) Saraceno-Swenson, Sally (Bill Jirek, Sr.) Saraceno, Steven (Sharon Henk) Saraceno and the late Jill (Chuck) Franklin; proud grandmother of John III (Amber), Maria (Frank), Joseph (Liz), Michael, Paul, Parker, Tyler, Gregg (Krista), Shannon, Billy, Courtnie, Christopher (Juliann), Caitlin, Carly (Patrick), Sloan, Tessa, Allie, Eden, Neena, John and Ava; great-grandmother of Mia, Grace, Frank, Joseph, Sammy, Bailee and Carter; dear sister of Rosemary Paone, Gloria Foster and the late JoAnn Pobre; Family and friends are asked to join the family at Queen of Heaven Cemetery's Office on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. for a graveside service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Paula's late daughter Jill's - Franklin Children's Fund, P.O. Box 1393, Oak Park, IL 60304 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.