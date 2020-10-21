1/
Paula Saraceno
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Paula Saraceno, nee Buffa, of Westchester, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Susan (Dale DeFord) Saraceno, John (Fran) Saraceno, Jr., Judy (Lloyd) Saraceno-Swenson, Sally (Bill Jirek, Sr.) Saraceno, Steven (Sharon Henk) Saraceno and the late Jill (Chuck) Franklin; proud grandmother of John III (Amber), Maria (Frank), Joseph (Liz), Michael, Paul, Parker, Tyler, Gregg (Krista), Shannon, Billy, Courtnie, Christopher (Juliann), Caitlin, Carly (Patrick), Sloan, Tessa, Allie, Eden, Neena, John and Ava; great-grandmother of Mia, Grace, Frank, Joseph, Sammy, Bailee and Carter; dear sister of Rosemary Paone, Gloria Foster and the late JoAnn Pobre; Family and friends are asked to join the family at Queen of Heaven Cemetery's Office on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. for a graveside service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Paula's late daughter Jill's - Franklin Children's Fund, P.O. Box 1393, Oak Park, IL 60304 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery’s Office
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 20, 2020
Paula was a wonderful mother and I will miss her dearly.
marilyn lampugnano
Friend
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
