Paula Schulkin Krom nee Rudich, 78, beloved wife of the late Howard; loving mother of Nina (Nigel) Bolley, Heidi (Steven) Michaels, Jeffrey (Lisa) Schulkin and step-mother of Alene Frost and Allison (the late David) Stiefel; cherished grandmother of 9; adored great grandmother of 1; dear sister of Analee (Joel) Weisman and the late Rhonda Bell; loving nephews. Graveside service, Sunday 1 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Partners For Progress, Wauconda, IL. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 5, 2019
